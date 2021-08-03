Vandalism leaves food cart without food

Mama Lily's Kitchen in Cornelius was vandalized last weekend, leaving food and beverages to spoil.

Mama Lily's Kitchen restaurant and food cart was vandalized this past weekend, leaving the local eatery damaged and without perishables for the coming week.

The food cart located at 2245 E. Baseline St. in Cornelius next to Baseline Pawn, was vandalized Saturday night, July 31. Outside refrigerators located under adjacent tents for heating were propped open, leaving food to spoil; potatoes and other on-site food and beverage products were scattered around the grounds; and the food cart itself was unplugged, leaving inside refrigeration and freezer appliances powerless, resulting in further loss of food supplies.

Baseline Pawn owner Sheila Christensen said there hasn't been any recent incidents of vandalism in or around the area, and she couldn't think of any reason why someone would do such a thing.

"I had to call and tell her she'd been vandalized," Christensen said. "I don't understand why someone would do this."

Mama Lily's Kitchen is owned by Lilia Soto Chavez and has been at its current location since Sept. 1, 2019.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism at Mama Lily's Kitchen, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at 503-359-1881.