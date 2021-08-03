Cancel
Cornelius, OR

Vandalism leaves food cart without food

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwFv8_0bGkbXoC00 Mama Lily's Kitchen in Cornelius was vandalized last weekend, leaving food and beverages to spoil.

Mama Lily's Kitchen restaurant and food cart was vandalized this past weekend, leaving the local eatery damaged and without perishables for the coming week.

The food cart located at 2245 E. Baseline St. in Cornelius next to Baseline Pawn, was vandalized Saturday night, July 31. Outside refrigerators located under adjacent tents for heating were propped open, leaving food to spoil; potatoes and other on-site food and beverage products were scattered around the grounds; and the food cart itself was unplugged, leaving inside refrigeration and freezer appliances powerless, resulting in further loss of food supplies.

Baseline Pawn owner Sheila Christensen said there hasn't been any recent incidents of vandalism in or around the area, and she couldn't think of any reason why someone would do such a thing.

"I had to call and tell her she'd been vandalized," Christensen said. "I don't understand why someone would do this."

Mama Lily's Kitchen is owned by Lilia Soto Chavez and has been at its current location since Sept. 1, 2019.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism at Mama Lily's Kitchen, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at 503-359-1881.

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
Related
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Rural Reflections: A penny and a prayer

Pamela Loxley Drake takes a look back at her family farm's financial records from 1940.The Family Farm Record Book from Dad's farm for the year 1940 came home with me when we sold the farm. This was the year my sister June was born. It is a history of the farm, a history of my family and a record of the struggles of those on farms the year before U.S. involvement in World War II. Dad's income consisted of the crops he sold at about $478 per year, making up the rest of the $3,176 yearly income that already...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Local woman winning 'healthy' fight against weight

Hillsboro's Virginia Tackett lost 238 pounds with the help of TOPS, a weight-loss program that aims to support.The past year took its toll on everyone in some way, shape or form. But while a lot of Americans have struggled to stay healthy — not just avoiding COVID-19, but keeping in shape and avoiding significant weight gain during what has been a remarkably sedentary year and a half for many — one Hillsboro woman has used this time to address a longstanding health challenge. "I have battled my weight my entire life," Virginia Tackett admitted. "Ever since I was 7 years...
Tualatin, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Monthly passes return at THPRD

The Elsie Stuhr Center will also reopen in September, according to the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District. Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District officials are bringing back monthly passes for facilities like pools and gyms. Starting Aug. 16, visitors will have the option to purchase a general pass for drop-in activities like pools, gyms, walking tracks and cardio rooms; or a deluxe pass for all activities, including instructor-led classes. Discounted passes are available for THPRD healthcare partners. Monthly passes range in price from $34 to $145. Discounted pricing is also available for youths, seniors and military...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Ridgewalker adds to local footprint, buys Plum Hill Vineyards

Plum Hill Vineyards remains open for business and new owners encourage old and new customers to visit.A group of craft beverage owners, including those from Ridgewalker Brewing in Forest Grove, has purchased Plum Hill Vineyards in Gaston. The deal, which has been in the works for roughly six months, became official June 24. It includes Plum Hill's winery, vineyard and tasting room. As part of the deal, Dauntless Wine Co. has also agreed to participate in the winery operations and management. Juanita Lint, who along with her husband had owned the winery since 2007, said the property had been...
AnimalsPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Rural Reflections: God save the bunnies

Pamela Loxley Drake remembers rabbit-hunting with her father back on the farm.Farm life. Adventure every day. Excitement around every corner. Memories that both you and I just might share. And, if we don't share them, then step into the life of a girl who lived back the lane. Hunting season. Hm. Quite a mystery to a girl whose father taught her to protect wild bunnies, to preserve wildlife and to be a keeper of nature, not a destroyer. Another hm. Hunting season. So here we have this man picking up a gun to go kill one of those soft little...
Portland, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Opinion: Letting the garden teach me about my disabled child

If a tree or a plant is a little bit different, we don't call it disabled; we call it beautiful."People with disabilities are the unexpected made flesh. The challenges of living in a world not built for us are occasions for resourcefulness and adaptability, especially for those of us who start out disabled early in life. We are innovators, early adopters, expert users and technology hackers as we respond to the adversity that the built and natural environments present us." — Rosemarie Garland-Thomson Early on, I would try to start seeds and, eventually, they died. I would put them...

