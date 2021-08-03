Cancel
I’ve been away so long, I’m seeing England in a new light

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 20 months, I am officially back on British shores. I flew over during the weekend on a 350-person plane that only had 66 passengers (“Welcome to your own private jet!” said the head flight attendant as we took off) because, it turns out, Delta Island isn’t exactly a leading holiday destination for the rest of the world right now. We were delayed 20 minutes because some “special cargo” needed to be added to the hold last-minute (“Coffins,” whispered the man behind me, craning his neck out the window by the wing) and held hostage at immigration for a while as each passenger showed negative Covid tests and various extraneous forms, but otherwise had a pretty smooth time of it. Even Heathrow was basically deserted as we landed on a weekend evening, two days before the travel rules for fully vaccinated US travellers officially changed. Fly during a pandemic and you get business class space at economy prices! (NB: I do not actually recommend this.)

