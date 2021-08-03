Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

$1.5 million Raleigh home listing goes viral for Star Wars-themed movie theater

Posted by 
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zu6lS_0bGkaODW00

A $1.5 million North Raleigh home listing has gone viral.

The four-bedroom seven-bathroom 8,759 square foot home on Lockhart Lane is being called the Star Wars house online after pictures of the elaborate movie theater decked out in Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia have been shared online.

As it turns out, the owner is a star and viral sensation herself -- 11-time Grammy award-winning artist
Shirley Caesar .

"It's been a joy, it's been a joy," Caesar said.

She went viral herself a few years ago when her song, Hold My Mule, was remixed into a Thanksgiving meme for Instagram's U Name It Challenge.

"I'm shocked," Caesar said. "I thought greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes but this, the Star Wars house, 'Wow!' that's all I can say!"

Caesar has lived in the home for more than 20 years and hopes to downsize and stay in the Triangle where she grew up. She hopes to find something near her church in North Raleigh and counts the latest viral sensation as a blessing.

RELATED: Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3M

"If anyone ever told me that a girl from Durham, N.C. would be able to witness all these things that God has been doing and I give God glory for that, I take none of that. God did it. God did it. So, I'm excited. Isn't it wonderful? And, I want my house to sell. Come get it!" she said, laughing.

Caesar hosts a Sunday show on Facebook and continues to sing. She is planning several concerts in the Fall of 2021 and has a new album in the works.

Comments / 0

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Caesar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#U Name#Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Apple to check iCloud photo uploads for child abuse images

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Thursday said it will implement a system that checks photos on iPhones in the United States before they are uploaded to its iCloud storage services to ensure the upload does not match known images of child sexual abuse. Detection of child abuse...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club

MADRID (AP) — Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over. Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract. Barcelona said in a statement that a deal...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Democrats scramble to find a path forward on federal legislation on voting rights as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls new special session

(CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated the Republican push to pass new voting restrictions in the state, announcing on Thursday a second special session of the state legislature that could continue the bitter standoff with Democrats in the Texas House who broke quorum and fled to the nation's capital to prevent action on the bill.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought, forecasters say

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy