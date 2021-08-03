Board of Fisheries denies setnetters’ emergency petitions

It's the final Fisheries Report of the 2021 season! We take a look at the foundation of fishing in Bristol Bay -- subsistence and community. Thanks for tuning in this season!. Each summer, Alaskans take to the rivers, bays and oceans to subsistence fish. Some head out to set nets, others may use dip nets, all to stock up on enough fresh fish to last the winter. KDLG’s Stephanie Maltarich spent a day with one woman who has fished on a river near her home in Aleknagik since she was a child.