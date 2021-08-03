Cancel
Board of Fisheries denies setnetters’ emergency petitions

By Elizabeth Earl
Alaska Journal of Commerce
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenai Peninsula setnetters are likely to remain closed for the rest of the season after the Board of Fisheries denied two emergency petitions seeking a partial reopening. In an emergency meeting held Aug. 2, the Board of Fisheries voted 4-2 to deny a petition seeking a limited reopening of the East Side setnet fishery in Upper Cook Inlet. The petitioner, Chris Every, asked the board to reopen the East Side setnets within 600 feet of mean high tide, known as the 600-foot fishery.

alaskajournal.com

