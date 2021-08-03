Democrats' national party workers forming union
Staff members at the Democratic National Committee in Washington have opted to organize a union for collective bargaining rights, party and union officials said Tuesday. The move marks the first time a national party organization has become a union shop, despite Democrats’ long relationship with organized labor. The development also follows a presidential campaign during which several Democratic candidates' campaign staffs, including that of President Joe Biden, formed unions.www.thederrick.com
