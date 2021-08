Today’s episode of The View saw a rare occurrence: all five co-hosts agreeing on a topic. During Hot Topics on the ABC talk show, Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment investigation was brought to the table, and the ladies of The View were all on the same page: he should resign. But on top of that, Meghan McCain tore into Andrew Cuomo‘s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, for completely ignoring the issue at hand on his show last night (August 3). As a TV personality herself, McCain had quite the perspective on the matter — even insisting that if the roles were reversed, she’d be talking about the investigation on The View today.