Not all of MLK Drive will reopen as planned this week | What you need to know

Not all of Philadelphia's Martin Luther King Drive will reopen to vehicles this week as originally planned, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Vehicle traffic will return to part of MLK Drive starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4. However, due to repairs needed to MLK Bridge, the road will remain closed south of Sweetbriar Drive.

"An inspection to the underside of the MLK bridge found one of the connections of the steel framing to be about 75% deteriorated. As a result, we will have to keep the bridge closed to traffic until the rehab construction," said Deputy Managing Director for Transportation Mike Carroll. "For now, the bridge can stay open and is still safe for pedestrians and bicycles, but no motor vehicles will be able to use the bridge until the full rehabilitation project is complete."

The city closed a four-mile stretch of the road in March 2020 to provide more recreational space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said MLK Drive will continue to be closed for weekend recreational use and city holidays from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval starting on Saturday, August 7 at 6 a.m. through the end of October.

Given the progress of design work that has been underway over the past year and a half, the repair project is expected to be completed in 2024, officials said.