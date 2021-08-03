Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel, MD

‘Digging’ summer camp: Elementary, middle school students explore Laurel history at archaeological dig site

By Katie V. Jones, Baltimore Sun
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday morning, 10 kids gathered at the Laurel Museum for a lesson on artifacts before heading to their main event: an archaeological dig. All participants of Laurel Historical Society’s weeklong summer archaeology camp, the group of fifth to seventh graders from Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties first met Monday for a virtual introduction and archaeology lesson by Ann Bennett, executive director of the society.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Laurel, MD
Education
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#The Dig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy