‘Digging’ summer camp: Elementary, middle school students explore Laurel history at archaeological dig site
On Tuesday morning, 10 kids gathered at the Laurel Museum for a lesson on artifacts before heading to their main event: an archaeological dig. All participants of Laurel Historical Society’s weeklong summer archaeology camp, the group of fifth to seventh graders from Howard, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties first met Monday for a virtual introduction and archaeology lesson by Ann Bennett, executive director of the society.www.tribuneledgernews.com
