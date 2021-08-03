Authoritarianism and negative affectivity emerge as personality factors behind problematic behavior during the pandemic
In a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, researchers looked for psychological traits that might explain the maladjusted behaviors witnessed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They found that Italians who were higher in right-wing authoritarianism and negative affectivity were more likely to engage in problematic behaviors like panic buying and anti-Asian discrimination. The authors reason that these negative responses might have been driven by the lack of consistent public health messaging during this time.www.psypost.org
