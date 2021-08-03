Cancel
Cars

2022 Aprilia Tuareg 660 Early Ride

By Justin Dawes
cycleworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“This,” I thought to myself when Aprilia’s 660cc, half-an-RSV4 engine broke cover at EICMA 2018, “is the perfect size and power for an adventure bike.” The brass at Aprilia were way ahead of me. Three new motorcycles were planned for the new mill from the start: the RS 660; the Tuono 660 that followed shortly thereafter; and finally a midsized adventure machine, the Tuareg 660. Aprilia invited Cycle World to Noale, Italy, the home of its design and engineering team, for a short ride on a preproduction unit, sight unseen. I like surprises. Let’s go.

#Aprilia Tuareg#Eicma 2018#Cycle World#Tuareg 660 Engine And#Adv#The Swingarm Pivot#Abs#Kayaba
