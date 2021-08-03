Cancel
Public Health

KTVE/KARD presents “Operation Vaccination”

myarklamiss.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTVE/KARD)— The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading fast and we want our viewers to know how to get vaccinated to protect you and your family. As hospitalizations and the need for ventilators continue to rise across the ArkLaMiss, we want you to have the most accurate information when it comes to getting vaccinated.

www.myarklamiss.com

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
HealthPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Ochsner Will Soon Require Every Employee to Get Vaccinated

In an interview with Ochsner Health CEO, Warner Thomas, the Louisiana Radio Network is reporting that all employees of Louisiana's largest hospital system, will be required to receive the COVID vaccination. Thomas said, “We do anticipate moving to mandatory vaccines when the vaccine comes off EUA (Emergency Use Authorization.) Our...
Public Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

American Hospital Association Urging Vaccinations for All Healthcare Workers

America’s hospitals and health systems are committed to protecting the health and well-being of health care personnel and the patients and communities that they serve. The best available scientific evidence indicates that:. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe. COVID-19 vaccinations are effective at reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading...
Public Healthadvocatemag.com

Baylor Scott & White Health issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff

Baylor Scott & White Health will require its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All staff members, volunteers, students, vendors and contract workers will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, the company said. The requirement includes both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Faribault County, MNSentinel

Public health touts vaccination

FAIRMONT — According to Tim Langer, Public Health Sanitarian, of Community Health & Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, Martin and Faribault Counties are seeing a slight uptick in Covid-19 cases. With the CDC’s recent reversal on mask guidelines and concerns about the delta variant of the virus, Langer shared that he believes vaccination efforts are key.
Hackensack, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Nursing home operator in NJ mandating COVID-19 vaccine

The Garden State's largest private nursing home operator is now part of a list of care providers throughout the country, including major hospital systems in New Jersey, that are requiring that their workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19. "Our COVID-19 Task Force, which includes outside infectious disease consultant experts, has provided...
Public HealthKIMT

Mayo Clinic updates masking policy to include all employees

Mayo Clinic has asked all employees to mask up while working on Monday. Previous masking guidance only required clinical employees, patients and visitors to wear masks. The decision comes at a time when the COVID-19 Delta variant is becoming more common, increasing hospitalizations across the country. Mayo Clinic's Infectious Disease...
Marietta, OHWTAP

Vaccine rates are going back up with Delta variant being present

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials are saying that they are seeing an increase in people coming out to get vaccinated. Medical workers at Marietta Memorial say that they have seen a sharp decline from when the vaccines first came out. Going from the hundreds and thousands that came in...

