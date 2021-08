COVID-19 shots have been available to kids 12 and up since early March, and as of August 15, more than 10 million children under age 18 have received at least one dose. As we look ahead to making the vaccines available to children 12 and younger, Stephanie Desmon, host of the Public Health On Call podcast, discusses the benefits of vaccinating kids, whether it should be mandatory for attending school, and how it can help end the pandemic with Kawsar Talaat, an associate professor in International Health and co-director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety, and Odis Johnson Jr., a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor with appointments at the Bloomberg School and the Johns Hopkins School of Education.