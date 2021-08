One of the coldest MCs out of Canada is back with a feel-good vibe. Toronto rapper DijahSB returned this week with a brand new single that takes inspiration from sports apparel. Their single "New Balance" is an upbeat, vibrant joint with a dash of chillwave in the production. Dijah weaves through the production with slick wordplay with a positive word about staying down in the hardest times. "I'm on my own journey, people see me when I'm lost/ But would never lend a hand, rather keep me at the cross/ Like Jesus, when he walked through the valley/ I'm very guided, well advised and making friends with the giants," Dijah raps.