Humble Choice August 2021 Games Revealed – Headlined by Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night

The Humble Choice August 2021 bundle has been revealed and includes a good variety of games from various genres. The Humble Choice bundle is a monthly subscription service created by Humble Bundle where each month players receive a set of PC games and can choose which ones they keep. This month’s bundle will donate some of its proceeds to Worldreader. According to their official website, “Worldreader is a 501 global nonprofit organization that provides people in the developing world with free access to a library of digital books via e-readers and mobile phones.” The organization has been in service since 2010 and works out of 48 countries at the time of this writing. As for the bundle itself, the Humble Choice August 2021 games included vary from the action-packed Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night to the moody Blue Fire released earlier this year. Here’s the full list of each game on tap for this month.