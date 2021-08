The last phone call Austin LeTourneau made to his sister came on a Wednesday in May 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic ripped across the country. The 19-year-old Detroit native was in a rented room in Tomball when he FaceTimed. He was anxious about his struggles finding work, and he missed his family, hundreds of miles away in Michigan. As he recounted his worries, he paused to pop a pill. A Xanax, he told her, for his nerves.