In the great scheme of things, the number of migrants currently making the treacherous crossing to the Kent coast is relatively small. Although a record number of people – 482 – have been recorded doing so in a single day, and the total number is already higher so far this year than for the whole of 2020 (albeit in obviously unusual circumstances), the figure will probably not exceed 20,000 in 2021. That has to be set against the total net migration figure of 313,000 in 2020.