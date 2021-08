Wrapping up the first half of their 2021 campaign Minnesota United face the Houston Dynamo for the first time this season tonight at Allianz Field. Though Houston has had the better of Minnesota all-time, with the Loons going 2-4-4 against the Dynamo in league play, Houston has never won in Minnesota. Houston is also again struggling this year on the road and in general, with a 3-5-9 record on the season and sitting in eleventh place in the West. This is a game Minnesota should win, and anything less than three points at home will feel like a massive let down.