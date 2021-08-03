Cancel
MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #26 Brings a Multi-Armed Menace to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Triple-A is a large construct that civilians may be able to use to help making household cleaning much easier. However, the military version of this construct will pose a huge challenge to Dungeons & Dragons adventuring parties. The Triple-A comes in Monster Hunts Weekly #26 and was written by Vall Syrene, Nathan Doyle, Jackson Lewis, and Micah Watt. The construct has a variety of dangerous arms that will prove to be a nuisance for most parties like a meat cleaver or meat tenderizer. If your party can slay this CR 10 monster and salvage some parts, they could find themselves with Triple-A Powered Armor, a Claw Whip, or much more.

