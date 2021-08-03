MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #26 Brings a Multi-Armed Menace to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

The long-running Dungeons & Dragons liveplay show Rivals of Waterdeep celebrates its 100th episode this week. Launched back in 2018 during the "Stream of Many Eyes" streaming event, Rivals of Waterdeep has become a leading innovator in the D&D streaming space, building their own stories within the official sandbox of the Forgotten Realms, the campaign setting and home to many of D&D's recent campaign-length adventures. Rivals of Waterdeep often incorporates elements of these adventures into their own story, without necessarily committing to that adventure's full storyline. In some ways, this makes Rivals of Waterdeep a perfect partner for the D&D brand - the show expertly demonstrates how a table can take "official" D&D content and make it their own.