MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #26 Brings a Multi-Armed Menace to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS
The Triple-A is a large construct that civilians may be able to use to help making household cleaning much easier. However, the military version of this construct will pose a huge challenge to Dungeons & Dragons adventuring parties. The Triple-A comes in Monster Hunts Weekly #26 and was written by Vall Syrene, Nathan Doyle, Jackson Lewis, and Micah Watt. The construct has a variety of dangerous arms that will prove to be a nuisance for most parties like a meat cleaver or meat tenderizer. If your party can slay this CR 10 monster and salvage some parts, they could find themselves with Triple-A Powered Armor, a Claw Whip, or much more.geektyrant.com
Comments / 0