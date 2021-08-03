Sandy Anderson promoted within Boise Metro Chamber

The Boise Metro Chamber’s Sandy Anderson has been promoted to vice president, member services. Anderson’s previous title of director of membership has been modified to reflect an expanded staff and responsibilities at the chamber. She now oversees operations for several departments within the chamber, including member and sponsorship sales, leadership development programs, events and public relations, marketing and communications. Anderson has been a quickly rising star among Boise Metro Chamber staff, earning her second promotion this calendar year. After two years as an account manager, she was promoted to director of membership in January. Anderson is a marketing professional with over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing management, new business development, public relations and special event planning. Anderson is a Washington State University graduate who is active in the community and continually volunteers her time and talent to nonprofits and civic organizations. Boise Metro Chamber CEO Bill Connors praised Anderson’s natural leadership in senior management while highlighting her previous experience as executive director of Buy Idaho in a recent announcement. Anderson expressed her appreciation of being part of a passionate and impactful team within the chamber of commerce.