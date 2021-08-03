Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Sandy Anderson promoted within Boise Metro Chamber

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boise Metro Chamber’s Sandy Anderson has been promoted to vice president, member services. Anderson’s previous title of director of membership has been modified to reflect an expanded staff and responsibilities at the chamber. She now oversees operations for several departments within the chamber, including member and sponsorship sales, leadership development programs, events and public relations, marketing and communications. Anderson has been a quickly rising star among Boise Metro Chamber staff, earning her second promotion this calendar year. After two years as an account manager, she was promoted to director of membership in January. Anderson is a marketing professional with over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing management, new business development, public relations and special event planning. Anderson is a Washington State University graduate who is active in the community and continually volunteers her time and talent to nonprofits and civic organizations. Boise Metro Chamber CEO Bill Connors praised Anderson’s natural leadership in senior management while highlighting her previous experience as executive director of Buy Idaho in a recent announcement. Anderson expressed her appreciation of being part of a passionate and impactful team within the chamber of commerce.

idahobusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Connors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Marketing Management#Boise Metro Chamber#The Boise Metro Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Biden awards Congressional Gold Medals to officers who defended U.S. Capitol

Nearly seven months after the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, President Biden is awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol and D.C. police officers who protected lawmakers from a mob of former President Trump supporters looking to interfere in the Electoral College vote count. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Politico White House correspondent Chris Cadelago spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the push for recognition and the rest of the day's political news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy