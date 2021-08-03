Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

By Andy Brownell
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has decided to implement another face mask mandate in response to the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Olmsted County government buildings. The mandate follows the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Olmsted County Public Health due to a determination that community transmission of the virus has reached the threshold for being rated as substantial. Almost 50 Minnesota counties are now reporting substantial or high community transmission rates.

Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

List of Rochester Places Where Masks Are Required or Recommended

What businesses and organizations in Rochester, Minnesota are requiring face masks again?. Remember when we all had to wear masks for about a year? We all complained at first that it was such a nuisance but I actually got used to it and didn't mind it. 😷 It was a weird feeling though when I went to HyVee and walked around the store for the first time without a mask on my face. It was odd and nice all at the same time.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Watch Out: Toxic Plant Spreading Across the U.S. Is Here in Minnesota

If you see this plant in your yard or in a park in Minnesota, do not touch it!. Minnesota is already home to several nasty, invasive plants that can cause everything from allergic reactions to rashes and inflammation of your skin if you touch them, and now a new highly toxic plant spreading across the U.S. has been spotted here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester’s Official Start Was 163 Years Ago

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is now 163 years old. Rochester was officially incorporated on August 5th, 1858, approximately four years after George Head and Thomas Simpson both staked claims for parcels of land along the Zumbro River in what is now downtown Rochester. It was Head, who built what started as a log cabin that became a way station for travelers on the Dubuque Trail stagecoach line, who named the new city after his hometown in New York.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester City Council Modifies Seasonal Parking Ordinance

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - After hearing widespread criticism of a seasonal parking ordinance that was adopted in 2019, the Rochester City Council has acted. The ordinance restricted parking to only one side of the street on an odd-even basis between October 1st and May 1st. At its Monday meeting, the city council agreed to shorten the time period by two months. It will now be in effect from Nov 1st to April 1st.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Controversial Rochester Housing Project Moves Forward

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A proposed housing project in Rochester’s Folwell School neighborhood took another step forward Monday. The City Council gave its final approval to a zone change needed for the project, known as Legacy on Fourteenth. It was strongly opposed by numerous neighbors. It consists of...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

RST Employee Steps Up in Big Way After Traveler Flies to Wrong Rochester

Here's a good news story about an employee at Rochester International Airport who stepped up in a big way to help a stranded traveler. I have to say, Rochester International Airport (RST) is way underrated. I'm a little ashamed to say that until earlier this year, I'd never been to RST. But after flying in and out of RST when we traveled to the Outer Banks in May, I'm a BIG fan. It's so close to home (no more driving over an hour one way to the Minneapolis airport), parking is cheap (we left our car there for the week we were gone-- something we'd never do at MSP) and getting through the TSA security at RST is a breeze.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

An Evening At The Olmsted County Fair

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The 2021 Olmsted County Fair ends Sunday and it proved to be popular with good-sized crowds reported nearly every day. Those who attend on an annual basis had to be happy after last year’s fair was canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers had to be happy because the weather was excellent for most of the week.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Level 3 Offender Moving to NW Rochester Residence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has issued a Community Notification concerning a high-risk sex offender. A news release says 56-year-old James Ferguson, who is classified a Level 3 predatory offender, is moving to a residence in the 4400 block of 22nd Avenue Northwest in Rochester this weekend. His criminal history involves sexual conduct with a known male child on at least two occasions.

