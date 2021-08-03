9 Amazing Covered Bridges in the Berkshires from the Past and Present

Remember a time where you would have to actually make plans and take a trip downtown to the movie store and rent movies. It was fun back in those days as bringing a movie home was an event. Often times you would get to the store and not necessarily find the movie you were looking for because it was out. However, when that happened you wouldn't just throw your hands in there and go home. No. You would discover other surprises to take home, that you've never seen before. Plus, didn't you love how you could a great deal? For example 7 movies, 7 days for $7.77. That was a wonderful deal to have when it came school vacation time.