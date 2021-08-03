Cancel
Fake Pills Laced With Fentanyl Are Killing Texas Youth

By Chad Hasty
Listen to the full interview with Derek Maltz above. Across Texas and the entire United States, more and more young people are dying from overdosing on Fentanyl. It's a problem that's impacting more families each year, and if trends continue, Fentanyl could kill more people in 2021 than ever before.

