FMG Suite Launches Mobile App
Advisors and their assistants using FMG Suite will now be able to more easily run marketing campaigns from their phones. FMG Suite has launched a new iOS and Android mobile app that allows users to locate and share content from the FMG Suite Content Library, pushing out mobile notifications to their clients about the latest news, according to an announcement made Tuesday. With its launch, FMG Suite is among the first marketing tech firms to launch a mobile app designed specifically for advisors and their marketing campaigns.www.wealthmanagement.com
Comments / 0