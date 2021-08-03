Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

FMG Suite Launches Mobile App

By Samuel Steinberger
wealthmanagement.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors and their assistants using FMG Suite will now be able to more easily run marketing campaigns from their phones. FMG Suite has launched a new iOS and Android mobile app that allows users to locate and share content from the FMG Suite Content Library, pushing out mobile notifications to their clients about the latest news, according to an announcement made Tuesday. With its launch, FMG Suite is among the first marketing tech firms to launch a mobile app designed specifically for advisors and their marketing campaigns.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Christensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Mobile Devices#Ios App#Personalized Marketing#Fmg Suite Launches Mobile#Fmg Suite#Hearsay Systems#Seismic#Cmo#Carson Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Caesars Entertainment launches new sports betting mobile app

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced it has launched a new mobile app for sports bettors. The company said the new Caesars Sportsbook app combines the company's sports betting assets under one brand anchored by an app that integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars' loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. The company said the app operates on Liberty, the company's owned and integrated tech stack.
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

AlignBooks B2B App Simplifies SMB Management

Cloud-based accounting software solution provider AlignBooks Thursday (July 22) announced a new B2B app that helps small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) manage their financial operations in one place. AlignBooks’ new app—which is available on Android and iOS—will allow companies to manage their operations from anywhere around the clock and features...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Top mobile apps to enhance your gaming experience

Are we the only ones feeling like it's Groundhog Day in 2021? Although things are looking up and the future is bright, it will be a long, slow road back from this, so be patient. Therefore, why not take advantage of this time of solitude and boredom to fine-tune your...
Cell Phonesbaltimorenews.net

Future of Healthcare App Development & Mobile Medical Apps

In the last couple of years, smartphones have become more integrated into our lives than ever before. What makes these devices useful are the mobile applications we install to help us do vital tasks in our lives. The health industry is one of the many sectors that hugely benefited from the mobile app revolution. It is no surprise that the mHealth (health-related apps) market is estimated to be more than $189 Billion by 2025.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Troika Media Group Launches NFT 360TM, A Mobile App To Help Users Master Crypto-Currency And NFTs

Los Angeles, CA , July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its digital assets subsidiary, Troika IO, has launched its first native mobile app on iOS this week called NFT 360 TM. The app will serve as a resource to inform users about cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other emerging digital assets in the cryptoverse, as well as how Troika IO can help position brands and create new revenue streams.To view and download the app, please visit the following link: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/nft-360/id1577312253.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Sincera Launches ‘1Data’ – A Data Management Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation

1Data Empowers Users to Use Data from Across the Enterprise to Automate Processes, Operationalize Data Management Functions and Get Reliable Business Insights. Sincera, a leading provider of data management solutions, announces the launch of 1Data – its new and revamped data management platform. Managing the increasing size and complexity of enterprise data is a business imperative; 1Data will be an essential tool for businesses to operationalize data management functions, institutionalize data governance and accelerate digital initiatives.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Mobile app Spriggy raises USD 35 mln

Australia-based mobile app Spriggy has raised USD 35 mln from NAB Ventures, Grok Ventures and Perennial Value Management. Spriggy is a mobile app fitted out with a prepaid card for digital ‘pocket money’ that aims to help children learn the concepts of digital money and financial responsibility. NAB’s innovation and investment arm said its financial support of the Australian fintech follows its commitment to providing parents with financial education tools to help teach their children.
Cell PhonesPhotofocus

Mobile Mondays: Identify nature with mobile apps

Do you identify what you are photographing when you are actually taking the image? How many times when you get back home, start uploading images and add keywords (you are adding keywords, aren’t you?), do you wish you knew what type of bird, plant, tree, etc. you had a photograph of?
Cell Phonestheappalachianonline.com

AppalCart steering to new mobile app

AppalCart announced Wednesday it will be using a new mobile app that riders can use to find transportation. The public transportation system discontinued its contract with NextBus, another public transit vehicle tracking system, July 22 in favor of the new app TransLoc. “The new TransLoc app offers improvements that we...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Brings Connected Mobility to Its Riders by Launching App ‘JOY E-CONNECT’

An ‘All – Time Guide’ – Joy E-Connect, comes with advanced features, making rides more convenient and insightful for all. Making sustainable mobility smarter and safer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd– one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheelers brand, ‘Joy e-bike’, announced the launch of ‘JOY E-CONNECT’, a cloud-based mobile application to woo customers with the new era of technology and enhance their overall riding experience.
EnvironmentNew Haven Register

RecycleCT launches RecycleCT Wizard app

HARTFORD — The RecycleCT Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the importance of managing materials more sustainably through waste reduction, reuse, recycling and composting, is adding an app to its very successful RecycleCT Wizard search tool, according to a statement. While the web-based search tool has been very successful, the app will increase ease and access, likely doubling the number of inquiries, and will add languages beyond English and Spanish including French, Simplified Chinese and Portuguese, according to the statement.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Detect Pegasus malware on iOS for free using admin app iMazing

File transfer tool iMazing has added a free feature that makes it easier for iPhone and iPad users to detect traces of the Pegasus spyware on their devices. In version 2.14 of iMazing, the company has added a new "Spyware Detector" tool that's inspired by the Mobile Verification Toolkit created by Amnesty International.
Softwaredigitalconnectmag.com

Top 10 Mobile Apps for Effective Personnel Management

Human resource management is vital to work that helps to improve the efficiency of the entire company and achieves the set goals on time. The person who is at the head of the human resources department is an important link to control the quality of personnel. The entire company expects it to use information essential to their success, from filing applications to benefits, employee compensation, and retirement.
Business9to5Mac

T-Mobile launching Apple AR Innovation program with Hubraum

While Apple’s AR Glasses are still at least one year away from being unveiled, the company is still looking for other Augmented Reality applications. Cupertino Company is teaming up with T-Mobile for an AR Innovation program with hubraum, a Deutsch tech incubator from the US carrier. This worldwide program is...
EconomyCMSWire

Customer Experience M&A Activity Zeroes in on AI

Consolidation is continuing in the customer experience (CX) industry with acquisitions focusing in one area in particular: companies specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. TELUS International acquired Playment on July 6, shortly after its acquisition of Lionbridge AI in March. NICE snapped up privately held ContentEngine in July,...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

talkshoplive® Launches Shopify App

Shopify Integration Offers Seamless Order Management for talkshoplive® Channel Owners. talkshoplive® (TSL), the leading live streaming, social commerce network, announced the launch of the TSL Shopify app, which allows Shopify store owners the ability to sync products to their TSL account. Orders placed through their TSL shows flow through their existing Shopify fulfillment process, making order management easier than ever. The app is available for download now in the Shopify App Store with a free version that offers up to 25 products syncs per month.
Cell Phonesthekatynews.com

Fort Bend County Launches New Web Address and Mobile App

Fort Bend County has a new website address and a mobile app, both of which are designed to improve public access to the county government. The new website is http://www.fbctx.gov. The mobile app is “myFBC” and can be downloaded from the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. The http://www.fortbendcountytx.gov...
ComputersZDNet

Google Software Engineering Manager Prep bundle: Get this training package for just $40

Since the five biggest tech companies – Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook -- don't really care where their employees learn their skills, there's no reason to take out heavy loans or even time away from your current position to break into a well-paid career in the tech industry. And if you aren't sure exactly which field to pursue, you're in luck. The 2021 Google Software Engineering Manager Prep Bundle offers train-at-your-own pace courses across a wide variety of topics.
Internetmartechseries.com

Emplifi Service Cloud Further Extends Email Automation and Social Messenger Capabilities, Enabling Brands to Reduce Time and Cost Associated with Customer Support

Emplifi’s AI-based Email Virtual Assistant (EVA) drastically reduces the time and cost associated with customer support, while Social Messenger capabilities provide convenience for consumers across multiple messaging apps. Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, announced further innovations within its Service Cloud offering, with Email Virtual Assistant (EVA) and extended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy