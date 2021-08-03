Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

Olmsted County Commissioners Appropriate $20 Million in COVID Funds

By Andy Brownell
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board today voted to approve plans for spending just under $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Just over $16 million will be directed to affordable housing-related programs throughout Olmsted County that include a $10 million appropriation to the Rochester Area Foundation for a five-year investment in affordable housing. Another $5 million is being allocated to an Olmsted County program to create affordable homeownership opportunities.

