U.S. Senate Designates November As Hip-Hop History Month & More

By Martin Berrios
927theblock.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States government is putting some added respect on our culture’s name. The U.S. Senate has designated November as Hip-Hop History Month. By unanimous consent, via the Senate, the country will be encouraged to honor the music that changed the world. On Sunday, July 29 the upper chamber of the United States Congress agreed on the resolution of slotting August 11, 2021, as ‘‘Hip Hop Celebration Day’’, designating August 2021 as ‘‘Hip Hop Recognition Month,’, and designating November 2021 as ‘‘Hip Hop History Month’’.

