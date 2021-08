We, NOAA Fisheries, announce receipt of a petition for rulemaking from the Conservation Law Foundation. This petition requests we prepare a Secretarial Amendment and take specific emergency action to end overfishing and rebuild Atlantic cod. Specifically, the petition requests we implement conservation and management measures CLF deems necessary to end overfishing and rebuild the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank cod stocks. We will consider comments received when determining whether to proceed with the development of conservation and management measures suggested by the petition.