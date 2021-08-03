Cancel
Wasco County, OR

Wasco County sees spike in COVID cases; variant infects entire families more quickly

By Staff report, Columbia Gorge News
columbiagorgenews.com
 2 days ago

Since Friday, July 23 through late morning Friday, July 30, Wasco County has had 62 cases of COVID-19. More were coming in Friday afternoon. Of those 62 cases, 55 were in unvaccinated people. The 62 cases would be enough to put the county in the “extreme risk” category under the...

