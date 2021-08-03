Cancel
Astros Manager Dusty Baker Expects ‘Hostile’ Fans At Dodger Stadium

By Matt Borelli
dodgerblue.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an off day on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers resume play when they host the Houston Astros in the opener of one of the most highly anticipated series of the season. Houston’s visit to Dodger Stadium is just their second since the organization’s World Series cheating scandal was uncovered, and first with fans in attendance. When the teams played last season, it took place in an empty ballpark due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

