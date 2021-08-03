Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

An Officer Is Killed In An Attack Outside The Pentagon, Officials Say

krvs.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police officer has been killed in a violent incident near the Pentagon transit center in Virginia, officials confirm. The officer has not been publicly identified. The Associated Press reports that the officer was stabbed and that a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. NPR has not independently confirmed this information. Authorities have released few details about Tuesday's incident.

www.krvs.org

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Fbi#Casualties#The Associated Press#Npr#Fbi#Defense Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Intercept

Facing Years in Prison for Drone Leak, Daniel Hale Makes His Case Against U.S. Assassination Program

The missiles that killed Salim bin Ahmed Ali Jaber and Walid bin Ali Jaber came in the night. Salim was a respected imam in the village of Khashamir, in southeastern Yemen, who had made a name for himself denouncing the rising power of Al Qaeda’s franchise in the Arabian Peninsula. His cousin Walid was a local police officer. It was August 21, 2012, and the pair were standing in a palm grove, confronting a trio of suspected militants, when the Hellfires made impact.
Georgia StateWXIA 11 Alive

Suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon is from Georgia, AP reports

WASHINGTON — The suspect accused in connection with the death of a Pentagon officer Tuesday has been identified as a Georgia man, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports that Austin William Lanz, of Georgia, was shot by law enforcement and killed at the scene. The Pentagon officer was stabbed at a transit center outside of the building.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon lockdown lifted after reports of nearby shooting

The Pentagon was put on lockdown Tuesday morning for a few hours following a reported shooting at a nearby Metro station. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) had confirmed in a tweet that the Defense Department facility was on lockdown, citing an unspecified incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. The...
MilitaryWashington Times

Suspect in deadly Pentagon attack identified

WASHINGTON — A Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after...
MilitaryWashington Times

'Gregarious' slain Pentagon police officer mourned after Metro attack

The Pentagon‘s police force on Wednesday identified the officer who was fatally stabbed near the military facility the day before and said he was an Army veteran of the Iraq War. Officer George Gonzalez was a native of New York, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said. He died after being...
Militarydallassun.com

Slain Pentagon Police Officer Identified as Army Veteran

U.S. authorities on Wednesday identified the Pentagon police officer stabbed to death at a transit station outside the building the day before and were digging into the background of the troubled attacker, who also died at the scene. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said the officer was George Gonzalez, a...
PoliticsDefense One

Today's D Brief: Taliban’s failed assassination; More US strikes in Afghanistan; Violence outside the Pentagon; Hijackers off UAE; And a bit more.

Taliban fighters tried (but failed) to kill Afghanistan’s acting defense minister in a series of attacks that involved a suicide bomber targeting a guest house Tuesday in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Eight civilians were killed and at least 20 others were wounded, the Washington Post reports, calling it “some of the most intense fighting in the Afghan capital in months.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy