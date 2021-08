An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...