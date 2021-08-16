Cancel
McAfee Corp. (MCFE) Declares $4.50 Special Dividend; 16.1% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) declared a special dividend of $4.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 13, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 16, 2021.

