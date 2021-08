What are the rules?Bovine tuberculosis is a respiratory disease prevalent in cattle and caused by the Mycobacterium bovis (M. bovis) bacteria.According to the UK government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), transmission of the disease from one animal to another “can occur through nose to nose contact and also through contact with saliva, urine, faeces and milk”, a particular problem given that livestock are typically kept in close quarters to one another.Any farmer or breeder who suspects one of their animals has contracted bovine TB is obliged to notify the Animal and Plant Health Agency via the...