Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Metallica's Kirk Hammett announces partnership with Gibson

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCmPj_0bGkCtCz00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gibson, the iconic American instrument brand, has announced an official brand partnership with Kirk Hammett of Metallica, one of rock’s most iconic guitarists. The new partnership will span across Gibson Brands including Gibson and Epiphone guitars.

“It’s a really great and exciting time for me to be joining forces with Gibson,” Hammett said in a news release. “I look forward to achieving great things together in the future.”

“It’s an honor to welcome the icon, the ripper, Kirk Hammett, back to the Gibson family,” Cesar Gueikian, president of Gibson Brands, said. “Kirk has been carrying the flag for hard rock and heavy metal for decades, and his Gibson guitars have been there with him from the very beginning. From his first Gibson, his 1979 Flying V, to ‘Greeny’ and everything in between, Gibson guitars have been an integral part of Kirk’s sound. All of us at Gibson are looking forward to this collaboration and are grateful that Kirk has trusted us to begin a new partnership.”

Born in San Francisco in November 1962, Hammett quickly found himself obsessed with watching monster movies and reading books and comics. Transitioning through his teenage years meant taking up guitar and teaching himself how to play by ear for hours on end.

In 1979, Hammett named and founded the metal band Exodus. After recording a three-song demo in 1982, Hammett was called out to New York to audition for Metallica, and by the time “Kill ‘Em All” was released in July of 1983, he was officially part of the Metallica plan for world domination. Adding his style and passion into the mix helped define and shape the sound of Metallica as they grew into the band they are now, and Hammett’s solos and signature licks have inspired a legion of musicians young and old.

From Hammett’s early sonic experiences with a guitar out of a Montgomery Ward store catalog special, progressing to hitting Hendrix vibes with a ’78 Fender Stratocaster, then moving on professionally to Gibson Flying Vs and Les Pauls, and customized ESP’s, it goes without saying that Hammett is a guitar geek and has an affinity for anything with six strings. That includes his 1985 Jackson Randy Rhoads Flying V or a frequently played Gibson 59 Les Paul Standard that once belonged to the immortal genius of both Peter Green and Gary Moore — affectionately known and celebrated worldwide as “Greeny.” Now as Metallica celebrates their 40th Anniversary in 2021, Hammett is ready to let those strings shine once again.

Comments / 0

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
3K+
Followers
234
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Les Paul
Person
Peter Green
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Gary Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Gibson Brands#Epiphone#Exodus#Montgomery Ward#Gibson Flying Vs#Esp#Jackson Randy Rhoads#Les Paul Standard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
Musicdecaturradio.com

Kirk Hammett: New Metallica Music Is ‘Very Appropriate For Our Times’

Metallica is back working on its first new album in five years. During a chat with Loudersound.com, Kirk Hammett spoke about the band's followup to 2016's chart-topping, Hardwired. . . To Self-Destruct collection, saying, "Metallica has always been about bringing people together through music. I think the sentiment now is that people need music more than ever to bring everyone together and collectively celebrate that we've got to this point. There's a lot of division in the world, and hopefully this Metallica album will cut through the division and bring people together in ways that are more beneficial for everyone over all."
MusicGreenwichTime

Slash's Guitar of Choice? Gibson. His New Label? Also Gibson

Gibson Guitars isn’t just about selling instruments, anymore; with a newly created label, Gibson Records, the company is also in the business of selling albums — starting with a flagship release by Slash, of Guns N’ Roses fame, who’ll be putting out his next record through the imprint. The guitar...
Musicguitar.com

Kirk Hammett says he hopes Metallica’s new record will “cut through the division” in the world

Kirk Hammett has said that there is “a lot of division in this world,” and then said that he hopes that Metallica’s upcoming record will help the cause of unity. Speaking in a new interview with Classic Rock, Hammett discussed his hopes for the new record. “Metallica has always been about bringing people together through music,” he said. “I think the sentiment now is that people need music more than ever to bring everyone together and collectively celebrate that we’ve got to this point. There’s a lot of division in the world, and hopefully, this Metallica album will cut through the division and bring people together in ways that are more beneficial for everyone overall…”
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KIRK HAMMETT: METALLICA Was Able To 'Put All Feelings And Emotions And Experiences Of Last Year And A Half' Into New Music

In a new interview with Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands, Kirk Hammett spoke about how METALLICA has spent its coronavirus downtime and its plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Because of the unusual situation of the last couple of years, we were able to continue to communicate and be a band. We were able to get together on a somewhat regular basis, create a bubble that we could work in, get tested regularly every two or three days, and go in and function as a band. And in the last year or so, we've been doing that pretty consistently. And it's difficult and it's demanding to have to work under those situations, because when you're in a bubble, you can't really see anyone else. And when we're in the band bubble, it's just the band and 12 people allowed in the building at any given time. So it was a little weird, a little difficult, but we were able to really put all the events and all the feelings and emotions and experiences of the last year and a half into our music. And we're jamming, we're coming up with stuff, and we're really enjoying each other's company. And at this point in time, it's looking like it's gonna be more possible to play live shows, so we're getting to that. We're all very, very excited because we're craving that — we have a real hunger for that. And we're well aware of the fact that we're probably not the only ones in the world who really are craving something like that too. I know that I miss seeing bands live, and I miss playing live. And it's probably the sentiment of a lot of music lovers out there as well."
Entertainmentradiofacts.com

Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label

Gibson Records: Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label First Album With Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–-has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Gibson today announced the launch of Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN—alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG. Over the past two and a half years, Gibson has launched successful music initiatives built around their iconic brands, premium guitars, and amazing artists. Not to mention initiatives that have re-energized the Gibson fanbase and the music community at large including Gibson Artist Collections, Gibson TV, the Gibson App, the Gibson Generation Group (G3), Gibson Gives, and the newly opened Gibson Garage in Nashville. Gibson Records is the next major step in contributing to the evolution of collaborative artist partnerships. Iconic music that inspired generational movements has been recorded with Gibson guitars since the inception of recorded music. Gibson Records will work with Gibsonartists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world, spreading the power of their music, creating, building, and delivering guitar-centric music, across genres to fans across the globe. Gibson Records has also announced that it has entered into a strategic label partnership for the release with BMG, the world’s fourth-biggest music company. “Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist-friendly partnership,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music. We are excited to launch Gibson Records, to announce that Slash is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.” “It’s an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says SLASH. “It’s a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It’s perfect.” “Partnering with Gibson Records and BMG presents an exciting and unique opportunity to explore new ideas for marketing and promoting a record,” adds Jeff Varner, Co-Founder of Revelation Management Group (Slash’s longtime manager). “It shows a real commitment on the part of Gibson towards the artist community, and it will serve as a model for future artist releases. Working with Cesar and the Gibson team has provided a fresh approach to how we can support an album release.” “BMG congratulates Gibson on the launch of their new label and is proud to collaborate with Gibson Records on its inaugural album release,” says Thomas Scherer, President, BMG Repertoire and Marketing, New York, and Los Angeles. “This is the perfect match between two global brands with an unrivaled reverence for iconic artists and respect to service their creative talents. We are excited to be the worldwide partner for Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and look forward to delivering their new music to fans everywhere around the world.”
Entertainmentsidestagemagazine.com

Gibson Records: Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label, First Album with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, To Be Released in Partnership with BMG

First Album With Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Gibson today announced the launch of Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN—alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG.
Florida Statesocietyofrock.com

Metallica Announces Intimate Show In Florida

Metallica is set to play an “intimate” show on November 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 30. “We’re excited to add one more night to the tour calendar this fall,” the band said in...
Musicguitar.com

“I’m in my robe just playing guitar all day!”: Jared James Nichols on the pandemic woodshedding that led to his new EP

Jared James Nichols is a man on a mission. With the launch of a new, high-energy EP and scheduled tours with some of the rock world’s biggest names, we caught up with the plectrum-averse blues-power firebrand to find out more – and to learn whether his new status as Gibson Brand Ambassador confers diplomatic immunity when playing Stairway in guitar shops.
ElectronicsGuitar Player

Epiphone Les Paul Vs Gibson Les Paul: What's The Difference?

So, you've spent the last few weeks trawling through countless pictures of gorgeous flame-topped pin-ups, lusting after their elegant curves, and striking beauty - and as a result, you've decided to buy a Les Paul. In that case, you've probably asked yourself the age-old question; Epiphone Les Paul vs Gibson Les Paul, what's the difference?
MusicGuitar Player

"Captain" Kirk Douglas Talks Signature Gibsons and the Time Prince Destroyed His Epiphone

“Captain” Kirk Douglas is best known for his blazing fretboard work in “hip hop organic jazz” collective The Roots. As house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Roots’ stylistic dexterity and dynamic flair demands Kirk pull out all the stops when it comes to tonal versatility. We recently caught up with the man himself to talk inspiration, music gear, and his diverse role as a guitarist.
Rock MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Primus’ Les Claypool ‘Learning’ From Rush Bassist Geddy Lee

As Primus prepare to launch their Rush tribute tour, frontman Les Claypool revealed that he’s been taking lessons from none other than Geddy Lee. Claypool posted a picture to Instagram of the musicians working together. In the image (embedded below), both men are seen holding their respective bass guitars and leaning into frame for the pic. Claypool captioned the photo with a simple phrase: “Learning from the master.”
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NEAL SCHON On Upcoming JOURNEY Album: 'There's No Lack Of Guitar On This Record'

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon recently gave a college radio simulcast interview to WMSC and WNUW where he discussed the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's upcoming studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I learned how to play keyboards better than ever during the pandemic, which I'd never really done before. And that's where our first single ['The Way We Used To Be', which was released in June] came from. [I sent it to] Jonathan [Cain, keyboards], and he did the lyrics on it and put a rough vocal on it. And then we had Arnel [Pineda] sing it, and we cut it and re-cut it in the studio, and it was just released. And a lot of people went, 'Wow, man. I love it.' 90 percent of people love it; the other 10 percent went, 'I don't think it sounds like JOURNEY.' I go, 'I never wrote it to be a JOURNEY song.'"
Musicthebrag.com

Blue Oyster Cult drummer says KISS’ Gene Simmons is a “jerk”

Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard has spoken about his experience with touring alongside KISS in the ’70s while declaring that Gene Simmons is a “jerk”. In an interview with on Full in Bloom, Bouchard didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on the ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ hitmakers.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy