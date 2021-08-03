Young Man Killed in Single Vehicle Rollover Accident

A tragic single-vehicle accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old visiting in Wayne County on Friday, July 30th. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Justin McKee, age 18, was killed when the 2010 Jeep he was riding in crashed on Beckham Hollow Road on Friday. The report stated that the driver of the vehicle, Kyler Kirkwood, age 20, was driving northbound on Beckham Hollow Road when he ran off the left side of the roadway and overcorrected, then ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.