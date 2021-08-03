Review: Marietta Cobb Museum’s “Metro Montage XXI” surveys wide range of skills

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s juried show Metro Montage XXI features more than 100 artists using a variety of media and methods. It’s on view through September 5. The opening gallery houses the jury’s first-place winner, Kirsten Stingle’s Stories Are Forgotten Dreams (2021). Stingle, an Atlanta artist, draws from her theater background to create elaborate figurative sculptures that suggest larger narratives. Her contribution to Metro Montage XXI is a hand-built porcelain and mixed–media life-size sculpture of a woman in 18th-century European costume. Her dress opens to reveal a vintage TV, housing a second, illuminated tableau in soft rococo pastels. Inside, a second woman whose dramatic gesture echoes that of the larger figure of which she is part.