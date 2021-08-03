Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Review: Marietta Cobb Museum’s “Metro Montage XXI” surveys wide range of skills

By Rebecca Brantley
artsatl.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s juried show Metro Montage XXI features more than 100 artists using a variety of media and methods. It’s on view through September 5. The opening gallery houses the jury’s first-place winner, Kirsten Stingle’s Stories Are Forgotten Dreams (2021). Stingle, an Atlanta artist, draws from her theater background to create elaborate figurative sculptures that suggest larger narratives. Her contribution to Metro Montage XXI is a hand-built porcelain and mixed–media life-size sculpture of a woman in 18th-century European costume. Her dress opens to reveal a vintage TV, housing a second, illuminated tableau in soft rococo pastels. Inside, a second woman whose dramatic gesture echoes that of the larger figure of which she is part.

www.artsatl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Marietta, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Marietta, GA
Entertainment
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Schopenhauer
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Rubens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Montage#Figurative Art#Contemporary Art#Marietta Cobb Museum#The Marietta Cobb Museum#Metro Montage Xxi#European#Americana#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy