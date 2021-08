The US government has urged civil courts in Virginia to keep secret the employment details of the woman accused of killing teenager Harry Dunn, in the interests of “national security”.The teenager was killed in a fatal crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.Ms Sacoolas, who was driving the vehicle that collided with Mr Dunn, left the UK after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf.The Crown Prosecution Service later charged Ms Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving, but the extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department last January.Charlotte...