‘Jabs for jobs’ policies risk wave of discrimination lawsuits

This week in our WiCipedia roundup: Prejudice in hiring practices; for women in tech, harassment is the norm; heavy hitters get together for real change; and more. The New York Times details a study that examined how job applications are filtered by race. The study, which began 20 years ago, found that when resumes are submitted with names that sound white, they are read and followed up on more than resumes with names that sound Black. This is even the case when the resumes with white names aren't as accomplished as those of the applications whose names sound as though they belong to a Black person. The issue is widespread in every field, with racial bias found in all geographic areas in the US, though some industries are slightly worse than others. While testing to confirm hiring bias has been extensive, tackling the issue from a universal level hasn't happened much yet. Instead, specific employers are being homed in on for discriminatory practices by regulatory offices. Hopefully the repercussions of such practices will increase in the future. (See WiCipedia: 'Blind' hiring may offer solutions for women in tech.)