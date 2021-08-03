Cancel
Labor Issues

‘Jabs for jobs’ policies risk wave of discrimination lawsuits

By Ben Riley-Smith,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Companies that adopt “jabs for jobs” policies risk a wave of discrimination lawsuits, the co-chairman of Boris Johnson’s flexible working taskforce has warned. Peter Cheese told The Telegraph that he would urge caution for companies who were considering adopting compulsory vaccination programmes for their employees. He also said it was...

