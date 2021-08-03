Cancel
San Jose, CA

Zoom to pay $85M for privacy miscues at start of pandemic

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 4 days ago
Zoom will pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that weak privacy controls opened too many peepholes into the personal information of users and that it was too easy for outsiders to disrupt video meetings during the early stages of the pandemic. The proposed agreement must still be approved...

littleapplepost.com

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/
BusinessEntrepreneur

Zoom will pay $ 85 million for violating user privacy and sharing data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Saturday, the company Zoom Video Communications , owner of the famous video calling app , settled a lawsuit for allegedly violating the privacy of its users . In an out-of-court settlement, the company promised to pay $ 85 million to users who accuse it of sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn , as well as allowing hackers to break into private meetings .
Businessnewsbrig.com

Zoom will pay $85 million to settle lawsuit over privacy and ‘zoombombing’

Zoom is facing more consequences for its earlier privacy and security lapses. Reuters reports that Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the video chat giant of violating privacy and enabling “zoombombing” (that is, trolls dropping into others’ chats). The preliminary settlement also requires tougher security measures, such as warning about participants with third-party apps and offering special privacy-oriented training to Zoom staff.
BusinessTechCrunch

Zoom reaches $85M settlement in ‘Zoombombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the video conferencing giant of violating users’ privacy by sharing their data with third parties without permission and enabling “Zoombombing” incidents. Zoombombing, a term coined by TechCrunch last year as its usage exploded because of the pandemic,...
TechnologyForbes

ProtonVPN Review: Uncompromising Privacy—Expect To Pay For It

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ProtonVPN provides the latest technology to ensure user privacy and security when using its virtual private network service. The company also provides fast servers for its paid tier and a generous free plan. Users who want extra security can add in ProtonMail, an encrypted email service—what the company is originally known for.
Lawmobileworldlive.com

Zoom rushes to end US privacy lawsuit

Video conferencing service Zoom reportedly offered up to $85 million to settle a class action legal case in the US relating to privacy and security, after users objected to it sharing personal details and some meetings were hijacked. Reuters reported Zoom also offered to beef up its security in the...
Lawonmsft.com

Zoom's early adoption missteps cost them $85M in class action lawsuit

The United States District Court of Northern District of California is issuing a "Notice of Motion and Motion for Preliminary Approval of Proposed Class Action settlement" in the case of Zoom users vs Zoom. As part of the settlement, the video conferencing company Zoom has agreed to pay out $85...
InternetArs Technica

Google+ class action starts paying out $2.15 for G+ privacy violations

Who remembers the sudden and dramatic death of Google+?. Google's Facebook competitor and "social backbone" was effectively dead inside the company around 2014, but Google let the failed service hang around for years in maintenance mode while the company spun off standalone products. In 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Google+ had exposed the private data of "hundreds of thousands of users" for years, that Google knew about the problem, and that the company opted not to disclose the data leak for fear of regulatory scrutiny. In the wake of the report, Google was forced to acknowledge the data leak, and the company admitted that the "private" data of 500,000 accounts actually wasn't private. Since nobody worked on Google+ anymore, Google's "fix" for the bug was to close Google+ entirely. Then the lawsuits started.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Zoombombing: Zoom (ZM) to Pay $85 Million to Settle a User Privacy Lawsuit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the company of violating users' privacy rights by sharing personal data with third-party websites, including Facebook and Google.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Microsoft Requires Vaccinations For Workers, As Office Returns Slow

Microsoft on Thursday joined the ranks of tech companies requiring returning workers to be vaccinated, as Amazon delayed its plan to reopen offices until next year. The earliest date for fully reopening Microsoft's US facilities will be October 4, according to the computing giant based near Amazon in the state of Washington.
Public HealthPosted by
Little Apple Post

US to require COVID vaccinations for foreign travelers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday. The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens...
U.S. Politicsabcnews4.com

Federal cyber agency launches initiative to bolster cybersecurity

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The U.S. government’s cybersecurity agency launched a new initiative Thursday to bolster the country’s defenses against a growing number of cyberattacks. The Cyber Security and Infrastructure Agency is working with private businesses and other government agencies to develop cyber defense plans, implement coordinated operations to prevent and...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Orion and Carahsoft Partner to Offer Orion's Secure Voice-First Collaboration Platform to Public Sector Frontline Workers and Government Agencies

Powerful Intelligent, Multimodal Communication Solution Now Available Through Carahsoft’s SEWP V and ITES-SW2 Contracts. SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Orion Labs, Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership....
Internettheedgemarkets.com

FTC official blasts Facebook over revoking researchers’ access

(Aug 6): A top Federal Trade Commission official blasted Facebook Inc. over its decision to disable the personal accounts of a group of New York University researchers studying political ads on the social network -- and blaming the consent decree with the agency to justify the action. Samuel Levine, the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Little Apple Post

FCC proposal would deter 'spoofed' numbers by robocallers

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission today approved a proposal seeking comment on how to modify its policies to reduce access to phone numbers by perpetrators of illegal robocalls. The proposed rules are part of ongoing Commission efforts to protect Americans from unwanted and illegal robocalls. The FCC is proposing to update...

