JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Parents and students in Jefferson County are getting some help in preparing for the first day of school. Families who registered had a chance to pick up backpacks from The Action Center. The backpacks are already packed with the school supplies students need to be prepared for the first day of classes. "Tt's embarrassing, it can be stigmatizing. You want to be just as ready as your friend that's sitting right next to you, you don't want to have to go borrow a pencil or a pen or a set of crayons to be ready for the activities your teacher is leading," said Pam Brier with The Action Center. The school supplies are donated by the community. The Action Center helped hundreds of school children on Wednesday morning. It's part of the center's 53-year-old mission to support the folks who live in Jefferson County.