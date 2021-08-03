Former Albany city commissioner asks for better service in east Albany

ALBANY — When he had issues with a stray cat and a dead cat, former Albany City Commission member Robert Montgomery said he couldn’t get a response. But when he made what he described as a joking remark about two vicious dogs on his property, he got a dispatcher’s attention.

“At this point, I said I’m going to shoot the you know what out of them,” Montgomery, who served on the board in the 1970s, said during an interview after he made a presentation on Tuesday to the Albany City Commission. “I wasn’t really going to shoot them.”

When he called the non-emergency number for service, Montgomery said he was told the Albany Humane Society was filled with animals and could not accept the two dogs that were in his backyard and acted aggressively when he tried to approach them.

“She called back in about five minutes and wanted to know my address,” he said. “Within 10 minutes there were two animal control (officers) at my house.”

Prior to that, he said, a dead cat in front of his house remained outside, and when he called about a stray cat that wouldn’t leave he was told animal control does not pick up cats.

“All these city vehicles were driving by for about six days,” he said of the dead cat. “I was making calls. The last call to the police department on Friday, they said it would be picked up on Tuesday after the (July 4) holiday.

“I got a plastic bag out of my car and picked up the cat and said I’m glad it wasn’t a mule.”

Montgomery appeared before the commission because he said residents of east Albany often get a lower level of service than in more affluent areas of the city.

“Now we want to bring this to the attention of the other commissioners,” said Montgomery, who said he has been living in the same home for about 50 years. “People think it’s an election year, he must be running. I’m not running for anything. I’m 81 years old.”

Commissioner B.J. Fletcher told Montgomery during the meeting that she gets similar complaints in her Ward III, and that the issues he described are not limited to east Albany.

Another complaint was lodged by Commissioner Jon Howard, whose Ward I covers east Albany.

He said that riders on dirt bikes and four-wheelers race down Mock Road on the weekend. The drivers do dangerous stunts, drive fast and don’t wear helmets, and Howard said that there would be a tragedy eventually if the activity keeps occurring.