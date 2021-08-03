Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Denison’s Donna Reed among members of 2021 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame Class

By Bennett Blake
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mQuN_0bGk7RXf00

(Denison) The Iowa Commission on the Status of Women is pleased to announce the 2021 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame inductees. Four remarkable women will be inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame. The 2021 Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame honorees are:

  • Dr. Roxann Marie Ryan, Ph.D. (Cresco, IA): Former Iowa Commissioner of Public Safety, Assistant Iowa Attorney General, Educator & Scholar. Dr. Ryan is noted for her vast contributions in academia, groundbreaking work in public service, and celebrated leadership among students, colleagues, and citizens across the country.
  • Cornelia Clark (Grinnell, IA): Nature Photographer, Academic Contributor, Book Illustrator. Cornelia Clark’s photographic legacy appeared in children’s books, scientific journals, newspapers, science magazines and encyclopedias all throughout the nation. Posthumous Award (1884-1936)
  • Donna Reed (Denison, IA): Actress, Academy Award Winner, Advocate for Peace. Donna Reed Iowa, is celebrated for her successful career in entertainment, and as a trailblazer for women in television, as well as a humanitarian who advocated for social justice and world peace. Posthumous Award (January 27, 1921-January 14, 1986)
  • Jan Mitchell (Marshalltown, IA): Educator, 1997 Iowa Teacher of the Year, 2019 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Robert D Ray Award for Equity and Justice recipient. Over the course of her career, Jan Mitchell has been instrumental in assisting the education and social mobilization of hundreds of Iowa’s Latina students, championing women’s rights, and prioritizing service-led compassion into her work with the community.

To highlight women’s heritage and recognize their important contributions to society, the Iowa Commission on the Status of Women established the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1975. Each subsequent year, the Commission and the Iowa Department of Human Rights welcome four women into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame, paying tribute to them and setting them forth as role models for others.

As of 2021, 188 women will have been inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cresco, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grinnell, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Ryan, IA
Denison, IA
Government
City
Denison, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Reed
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denison Rrb#The Iowa Commission#Educator Scholar#Book Illustrator#Justice#Latina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Pace of Iowa Vaccinations Trending Up Slightly

(Des Moines, IA) The pace of vaccinations appears to be trending up slightly in Iowa as the number of patients hospitalized in Iowa for treatment of Covid grows. The number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals in the past 40 days has grown from 46 to more than 200. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly report shows the state averaged about 500 new cases of COVID in each of the past seven days. That’s about seven percent higher than daily case counts a year ago. The state website shows just over 47 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated — a three-tenths of a percent increase from the previous week.
Sioux City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Hopes School Year Will Be Fairly Normal Despite COVID-19

Reynolds Hopes School Year Will Be Fairly Normal Despite COVID-19 (Sioux City, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds says she hopes the upcoming school year will be fairly normal despite COVID-19. Reynolds says we have to learn to live with that safely and responsibly and noted that vaccination rates continue to increase. The governor says the rate is at 62 percent for Iowans and 66 percent have had at least one dose of vaccine. Reynolds says she also just learned that 57 percent of Iowans ages 13 and up are fully vaccinated. The governor said the whole COVID picture should include more than vaccination numbers because “there’s a natural immunity when having COVID-19, and that should be part of the narrative.” Reynolds is encouraging people to get vaccinated at the Iowa State Fair.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines and Iowa City School Districts Extending Online Learning

(Des Moines, IA) — Some of Iowa’s largest school districts are discussing how to guard against the spread of Covid when school starts later this month. Des Moines parent Tanya Keith says she’s concerned about the risk the highly-contagious delta variant poses to younger kids. Keith told Des Moines School Board members, “I don’t want my vaccinated son to bring home a breakthrough case that infects our unvaccinated first-grader.” Parents in Des Moines, Johnston, and Ames are asking districts to set up classrooms where all students voluntarily commit to wear masks. The Des Moines School Board has approved a half-million-dollar contract with a private firm that will provide an online option for elementary students for the fall semester.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Latest Map Shows 11 Iowa Counties in ‘Extreme’ Drought

(Des Moines, IA) The latest U-S Drought Monitor shows 11 Iowa counties are now in “extreme” drought. The map shows two areas of extreme drought. The state climatologist said the areas in the northwest and east-central Iowa have “missed out on widespread, heavier rains.” The National Drought Mitigation Center reports conditions deteriorated significantly in several large patches in Iowa and Minnesota over the past week. Most of these areas have had up to six inches less than normal rainfall during the past 60 days and up to eight-and-a-half inches short of normal since early May. All of Butler and Franklin counties are now classified as in extreme drought, along with adjacent areas in Grundy, Hardin, Floyd, Bremer, and Black Hawk counties. In northwest Iowa, the extreme drought zone includes Dickinson, Emmett, Kossuth, and Clay counties. More than 33 percent of the state is in “severe” drought and nearly 54 percent is experiencing “moderate” drought.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

UnityPoint Health System Requiring Employee COVID Vaccinations

(Des Moines, IA) — The UnityPoint Health system is the latest to announce it will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. UnityPoint says all employees in the 31 Iowa hospitals in its network are required to be vaccinated by November 1st, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care. President and C-E-O Clay Holderman says in a statement that, “We believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients, and communities as healthy as possible.” Those who are not vaccinated by the deadline will be asked to resign or be fired.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

July 14th’s 26 tornadoes is 3rd most ever for single date in Iowa history

(State) An outbreak of severe weather last month goes down as one of the largest ever in Iowa. There were at least 26 tornadoes in the state on July 14. Most, if not all of the activity on that date, took place in the northern part of the state. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says, “Preliminarily we have 26 tornadoes accounted for right now. As we increase our satellite coverage and as the crop that was impacted by the tornadoes dies out and turns brown we’ll get a better indication on storm tracks and if we’ve missed any of the tornadoes indicated on radar.”
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Racial Justice Advocate Acquitted

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines jury has found an Iowa racial justice advocate not guilty of interfering with police. The incident happened during protests last year. Video footage showed 24-year-old Jaylen Cavil demanding police explain why another protestor was being arrested. Officers were ordering him to stand aside at the time. Cavil points out that all cases involving Des Moines protesters have been dismissed or resulted in not-guilty verdicts in Polk County Court. He says that shows police acted unjustly.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Despite Some Hot Days, July Temperatures In Iowa Were Average

(Des Moines, IA) State Climatologist Just Glisan (Like listen) says some hot days at the end of July weren’t enough to push the month above average. He says when you combine them with the below-average days, things evened out to the right around the average July temperature of 74 degrees. Glisan says areas got two to four-inch rains in the last few days of the month — while those which needed it the most stayed dry. He says the state’s driest parts in the northeastern corner still have a deficit of six to eight inches below normal precipitation for the calendar year.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Former ISU Football Player Arrested For Assault Of Hawkeye Basketball Star

(Iowa City, IA) — A former Iowa State football player has been arrested for the May assault of a Hawkeye basketball star. Twenty-nine-year-old Nicholas Kron, now living in Nashville, Tennessee is accused of the attack outside a downtown Iowa City bar. University of Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon suffered a serious head injury when he was punched three times in the back of the head while arguing with another person. Kron turned himself in Saturday, was booked into the Johnson County Jail, then released.
CollegesPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Metallica Awards $100K Grant to Clinton Community College

(Clinton, IA) — Heavy metal band Metallica is awarding a 100-thousand-dollar grant to Clinton Community College. The Metallica Scholars Initiative is aimed at supporting community college students who earn degrees in professional trades. Clinton Community College plans to use the funding to support students in its engineering technology program. The school will award ten full scholarships and forty 15-hundred-dollar scholarships.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cresco Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Harassing Minnesota Woman

(Cresco, IA) — A northeast Iowa man will spend ten years in federal prison after admitting to continually harassing a Minnesota woman for nearly two years. Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Shawn McGuire of Cresco was sentenced for his December 2020 guilty pleas to four counts of cyberstalking. Information disclosed at the hearings showed that McGuire met the woman in 2017 through an online dating website. They broke up after seven months — and McGuire began texting and emailing the woman harassing messages and later used Facebook to harass her.
CyclingPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Organizers Call RAGBRAI A Success – Despite Challenges

(Clinton, IA) — Organizers call this year’s RAGBRAI a success, despite the challenges riders faced. COVID-19 was a real threat after last year’s bicycle ride was canceled by the pandemic. The challenges this time included a heatwave with temperatures around 100 degrees and poor air quality due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Comments / 0

Community Policy