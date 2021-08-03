How tax professionals can help battle identity fraud related to unemployment

For years, all taxpayers have had to look forward to from the Internal Revenue Service was their annual tax refund. Then, along came COVID and suddenly 2020 offered Economic Impact Payments, one in 2020 and the next in calendar year 2021 but related to the 2020 tax return. The year 2021 has further expanded the trend, with a third round of EIPs, which might even be divided into two parts, one based on the 2019 tax return and a possible second payment based on the 2020 tax return. The year 2021 has also brought IRS payments for refunds of taxed unemployment compensation for 2020 tax returns filed before the unemployment compensation exclusion was enacted. And now, starting on July 15, 2021, 2021 has also brought monthly advance payments of the Child Tax Credit. Currently the advance payments are for 2021 only; however, the Biden administration has proposed extending them through at least 2025 and some Democrats in Congress hope to make it permanent.