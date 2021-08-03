Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Salt Lake, UT

Romney helped pave way for $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill; Lee sees potholes in plan

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe I-80 and I-15 interchange overpasses cross over 600 West in South Salt Lake on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) WASHINGTON — As the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill steams toward a vote in the Senate this week, Utah's two Republican senators have come at President Joe Biden's effort to fix the nation's roads, bridges and utilities from contrasting perspectives.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
South Salt Lake, UT
South Salt Lake, UT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Potholes#Senate Democrats#Deseret News#Republicans#The White House#Twitter#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Blunt votes with Dems; Biden's $1T bill advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle. More votes will be needed before Senate passage of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Mitt Romney’s pragmatism on infrastructure

If Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is anything right now, it’s pragmatic, which means he recognizes that sometimes half a glass is better than nothing at all. In today’s world, where vowing to smash the glass is good for fundraising and reelection campaigns, it also can be an existential threat to political careers.
Utah Stateksl.com

Is President Biden's families plan good? These Utahns think so

Andrew and Ashley Munk walk with their children Mara, 5, and Ellie, 2, near their home in Draper on Thursday. Ashley Munk spoke during the "Families First: What the Build Back Better Agenda Means for People of Faith” virtual meeting that the White House held on Aug. 4 to tout President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Draper resident Ashley Munk and her husband work full-time jobs and are building small businesses on the side to support themselves and their two young children.
Presidential Electionheraldstandard.com

Infrastructure bill will test Biden

The struggle over an infrastructure bill in Congress may have a way to go. But rest assured, there’s a professional in the White House who’s determined to see it across the finish line. In the first eight months of his presidency, Joe Biden has shown the value of having an...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Senate finalizes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Monday! Welcome to August! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
Utah StateDaily Herald

Utah’s Mitt Romney praises ‘historic’ bipartisan infrastructure bill

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Wednesday called a bipartisan infrastructure bill a “historic investment” that will “help Utah rebuild its roads, mitigate drought conditions, fulfill critical water needs, and prepare for and respond to wildfires.”. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a nearly $1 trillion investment bill. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Senate breaks filibuster on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The Senate, in a rare Saturday session, voted to break the filibuster and advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The final vote was 67-27, with eighteen Republicans joining the Democratic majority to clear the 60-vote threshold. Two other Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), were absent (Graham is recovering from a COVID-19 infection), but would have supported the motion, as well.
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Portman: Infrastructure Bill 'Paves The Way' To Address Brent Spence Bridge

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is set to be voted on this week. One of the main talking points in the Tri-State area regarding infrastructure is the Brent Spence Bridge. Republican Sen. Rob Portman says the bill will provide $60 billion, including $45 billion in new grant funding, for state and local governments to fund projects like the Brent Spence Bridge. If the bill passes, Portman says states would have to apply for these grants.
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell Again, Calls Infrastructure 'Gift' to Democrats

Former President Donald Trump has again lampooned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as a bipartisan infrastructure bill works its way through the Senate. Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington shared a statement via Twitter on Saturday that reiterated the former president's opposition to the infrastructure package as the Senate considers it further this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy