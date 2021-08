Most states have managed to get through the COVID-19 pandemic without increasing taxes, despite predictions last year, according to a new report. For the report the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and tax software provider Avalara surveyed officials from 44 states about their 2020 fiscal year and projections for the future to measure how states fared and what they’re planning. The report found that states mostly emerged from the COVID-19-driven recession in good fiscal shape. Most states aren’t planning to expand their general sales tax bases but some are looking at imposing specific taxes on industries that benefited from changing consumer behavior, including cannabis and technology-enabled alternatives, like peer-to-peer car sharing.