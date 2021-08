Cozen O’Connor filed a lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Maxim Health Inc. and McLaren Insurance Solutions. The complaint pursues claims against ABS Healthcare Services, Health Option One and My Agent Solution in connection with their operation of websites that purport to offer consumers information on the best health insurance at the lowest price. The suit accuses the defendants of improperly using the names and logos of prominent insurance companies as part of a ‘bait-and-switch’ marketing ploy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-06066, McLaren Insurance Solutions LLC, a California Limited Liability Company et al v. ABS Healthcare Services et al.