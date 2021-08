Over the weekend, a group of senators reached an agreement on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and many on Capitol Hill are hoping to vote this bill through before leaving Washington for their scheduled August recess. With the infrastructure bill expected to pass through the House and Senate, Democrats are also aiming to push their $3.5 trillion spending plan through before the recess as well, however the price tag has been a major source of contention between moderates and progressives in the party. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) joins to discuss what he expects to happen in Congress before the August recess, the state of the economy based on the latest inflation numbers, the impact tax hikes would have on American small businesses and how to responsibly deal with the end of eviction moratoriums in the country.