These Tricks Will Save You When Your Key Fob Dies

A car requires periodic maintenance, from filling up the tyres to changing the various fluids that go into the engine. You should continue this activity even when the car is not in use for extended periods. With a raging pandemic and extended lockdowns, your vehicle is probably going to lie idle for long durations. Some of the possibilities are flat spots in tyres, rusting of vital parts in the engine and fuel tank components, degradation of paint, and pest-related complications. All these can result in significant damage over time as well as out of pocket expenses. Also, take care to renew your car insurance on time to avoid hassles in future.
