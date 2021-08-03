Cancel
Cars

These Tricks Will Save You When Your Key Fob Dies

By Erica Young
Family Handyman
Family Handyman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your car key fob is a small but mighty device. Have you ever wondered what would happen if it died while you were, say, at the grocery store? How do you start your car (or even get into your car!) with a dead key fob? Luckily, there is a way.

Family Handyman

Family Handyman

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

