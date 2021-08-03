Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Frankie Paul Wamsley

By Master Control
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrankie Paul Wamsley, 60, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Sunday, August 1, 2021, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Frankie was born Wednesday, February 8, 1961, in Elkins, a son of the late Franklin Wamsley and Dottie Jewel Tackett Wamsley. Left to cherish his memory are four children, Michael “Muke” Wamsley, Frankie “Squirt” Wamsley, Tara Wamsley and companion Joseph Austin, all of Mill Creek, Kayla Wamsley and fiancé Craig McCune of Beverly, six grandchildren, Doneshia, Serenity, Eli, Greyson, Brettlee, and Autumn, three siblings, John Wamsley of Grafton, Jeff Wamsley and wife Missy of Valley Bend, Rocky Wamsley and wife Tasha, of Mill Creek, and the mothers of his children, Roberta Armstrong and Kathy Gear. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one sister, Peggy Wamsley Wegman. Frankie attended the schools of Randolph County and had been employed as a coal miner for Carter Roag. He enjoyed bear and deer hunting and driving on the back roads. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandkids. Frankie was loved by all and always put others before himself. He was a hard worker and an excellent provider for his children. Frankie was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, August 6, 2021, from 11 am until 1 pm, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Frankie Paul Wamsley. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#United Hospital Center#The Randolph Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Elkins, WVWVNews

Lois Kessler

ELKINS — Lois Ellen (Irons) Kessler, 88, a resident of Elkins and formerly of Rowlesburg and Morgantown, entered Heaven on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Elkins.
Item

MARGARET LOUISE ROACH

Margaret Louise Roach, 69, completed her life journey on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. Born on Aug. 8, 1951, she was a daughter of the late James Roach Sr. and Viola Logan Roach. Margaret accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was a life member of High Hills AME Church, where she served in many capacities, such as with the junior choir, willing workers, pastor aid, Emma Louise Robinson Women Missionary Society and stewardess board number two. Margaret was also a member of Golden Girls Social Club. She received her formal education in the public schools of Sumter County and was a graduate of Ebenezer High School Class of 1969. After graduation, Margaret attended Sumter Technical College, where she obtained her CNA certification. She was employed with Tuomey Healthcare System for more than 40 years, until her retirement in 2019.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Maxine Elaine Allen Bush

SANFORD — Maxine Elaine Allen Bush, 70, of 2206 Dalrymple St., Sanford, entered into eternal peace Sunday (07/25/21) at her home. Maxine was a graduate of W.B. Wicker High School, class of 1969. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bush and son, William Eric Allen. She was an active member of Saint Mark Church. If you knew Maxine, you knew she was a people person, she met no strangers.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Hannah Brooke Cherry

Hannah Brooke Cherry, age 11, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The people who love her most are her Momma and Daddy, Brooke and Marty Cherry, her sisters, Catherine and Rebekah, her brother, Roman Cherry all of Fouke, Arkansas, grandparents, Deryl and Cathy Jones of Fouke, Arkansas, and Mike and Wanda Cherry of Texarkana, Arkansas; Aunts and Uncles, Robyn and Mo Williams, Lissa and Mike Cherry, Kelly and Scott Adams, and Adam Keahey; cousins, Luke and Callie Jones; Brooklyn, Colton and Layne Crump; Letti and Livi Williams; Bella and Michael Cherry; Carsten, Hudson, Preslie and Aniston Adams, and one little cousin, Harper Gail Williams, who Hannah embraced in heaven. Hannah loved serving Jesus at River of Life Worship Center and loved Jesus with all her heart, with all her soul, with all her strength, and with all her mind. Her desire was for others to know her Lord and Savior and to feel His love. When she entered heaven she ran to her father with arms wide open. We cherish the nearly 12 years we had here on earth with our precious baby. Our prayer is that her life will bring others to Jesus and our hope is in Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, that one day we will see our Hannah Brookey Bear again, our greatest treasure in heaven. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church with Allen Thompson, James McMenis, Jacob Baker and Deryl and Cathy Jones officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to: Runnin WJ Ranch, 4802 S. Kings Highway, Texarkana, Texas, 75501. Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Timothy Haley

A graveside service for Timothy R. Haley, 74 will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Hueston Cemetery in Forest with military honors conducted by the McVitty VFW Post 1182, American Legion Post 259, both of Forest and Amvets Post 1994 of Kenton. He died Monday, July 26,...
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Christina Swinehart

Christina B. Swinehart, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Nevada, passed away July 25, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Interment will be in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Sumter, SCItem

STANLEY BROOKS

Stanley "Butch" Brooks departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born on Nov. 23, 1953, in Sumter, to the late John J. and Lucille Mobley Brooks. He was a 1971 graduate of Hillcrest High School and shortly thereafter joined the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. After 20 years of service, he retired as a sergeant first class. He spent his retirement in Columbia and Charlotte.
Carey, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Darlene Stansberry

CAREY — Darlene C. Stansberry, age 83, of Carey, felt heaven’s warm embrace Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Facility with her loving family by her side following an extended illness. Her family will greet friends from 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225...
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Michael Hoy

Michael “Mike” C. Hoy, age 49, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. A funeral service for Michael C. Hoy is 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at the Wharton, Richland, Union Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church.
WBOY

New swimming pool to be built in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Commission voted unanimously to approve a 1.3-million-dollar swimming pool and splash pad construction project. However, not all members of the community agree with the decision. Randolph County Commissioners held a public hearing Thursday afternoon at their office in Elkins. Concerned citizens packed into commission...
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Ms. Linda Dean

Ms. Linda Dean of Marianna, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Ms. Dean was loved and adored by those who surrounded her at Sunland Center. To know her, was to love her. She will be forever remembered especially by the staff of Buchanan House.
Herald-Palladium

Church notes

Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will celebrate Pastor Kenneth and Stephanie Robinson’s second anniversary at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. The morning speaker will be Bishop Hal Robinson, pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Cleveland. The evening speaker will be Pastor Maurice McAfee of New Bethel Baptist Church in Benton Harbor.
Marianna, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Elouise Armstead

Mrs. Elouise Armstead of Marianna, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida. Mrs. Armsteasd was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM at...
Kenton, OHKenton Times

Obit Brenda L. Holden

Brenda Lou Holden, surrounded by her loving family, felt the warm embrace of the Lord on Friday, July 30th at the age of 79. Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A continued visitation will be held on Wednesday, 4th from 10-11 a.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, 209 N. S. Main St., Rawson, OH 45881, with funeral service starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Johnson and Pastor Gregg Fox officiating. Interment will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery, Kenton, OH. Memorial contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
Hardin County, OHKenton Times

Obit Pamela D. Rothfuss

Pamela D. Rothfuss, 71, formerly of Mount Victory, passed away Thursday evening, July 29, 2021, at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine. Per Pam’s request, there will be no services at this time. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Rothfuss family and encourages...
Kalispell, MTcustercountychronicle.com

Susan Brown

Susan Deann Brown was born Nov. 8, 1960, in Kalispell, Mont., to Byron and Lorraine Brown (Carr). Susan was the fourth of six siblings along with Joe, Kevin, Sharrol, Wayne and Sheldon. Susan passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 at Teton Peaks Assisted Living Facility in Choteau. Mont. She was...
Kingwood, WVThe Dominion Post

Rebecca Harris

Rebecca Rose Harris, 64, of Kingwood, entered into eternal rest from Mon Health Medical Center, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Family will receive friends at Morgan Funeral Home in Reedsville, from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 1. The funeral Mass will be at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Kingwood, at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, with the Rev. S.A. Arokiadass, H.G.N. as celebrant.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

James and Patricia Johnston

James and Patricia Johnston planned to celebrate their 60th anniversary. The couple were married Aug. 4, 1961. They were like two sparrows in a hurricane trying to find their way. James retired from Owensboro Grain, and Patricia worked as a homemaker. The couple have two children, Thomas (Darlene) Johnston and...
Carey, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Eric Miller

CAREY — Eric William Miller, of Carey, died late Thursday afternoon, July 29, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Dalphine Buie Adams

SANFORD — Dalphine Buie Adams, 68 of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday (07/21/21) at her residence. The public viewing is from 1-5 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday at Pilgrims’ Rest Church in Sanford. Burial follows at the church cemetery. Thank you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy