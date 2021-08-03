Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Cal AD Jim Knowlton Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2029

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago
Cal athletic director ended his extensive August 2 newsletter with an interesting tidbit:

I want to conclude with a note about my future here at Cal. Chancellor Christ and I have finalized an agreement that will allow me to remain as your athletic director through 2029. I am so grateful for the Chancellor's trust and confidence. I love our Cal family and the direction we are heading, and I am excited to spend the rest of my career here in Berkeley.

So amid all of his news about Cal Olympians, and the Bears' football, rowing and volleyball program was the only real news, that Knowlton has agreed to a contract extension that takes him through 2029.

Knowlton was AD at the Air Force Academy before being hired by Cal in April 2018. He agreed to an initial contract that was for at least five years, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, Knowlton's original contract with Cal paid him an annual base salary of $275,000, plus an annual talent fee of $395,000. In addition, Knowlton was eligible for more than $100,000 annually in incentive bonuses and would earn $670,000 in retention bonuses if he remains in his role through April 30, 2023.

Knowlton signed football coach Justin Wilcox to a contract extension in December 2018, and he hired men's basketball coach Mark Fox in March 2019 and women's basketball coach Charmin Smith In June 2019.

The contract extension may be a response to the report in April of this year that Knowlton was a candidate for the Northwestern athletic director opening. Financial elements of Knowlton's new deal have not been revealed.

This agreement does not mean that Knowton cannot be dismissed in the meantime, nor does it guarantee Knowlton will not leave Cal for another job before 2029. However, it does suggest that Knowlton will be Cal's athletic director for the foreseeable future.

Cover photo of Jim Knowlton and Justin Wilcox is by Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

