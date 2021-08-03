Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
98.7 Jack FM
98.7 Jack FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weezer have unveiled their cover of Metallica's 1991 classic "Enter Sandman." The song arrives as the latest installment from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist covers album, due for release on Sept. 10. The LP will include a total of 53 artists performing their favorite Metallica songs. The campaign launched last month with Colombian singer Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman," as well as three different covers of "Sad but True" by Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Sam Fender.

987jack.com

Comments / 0

98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
700
Followers
2K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivers Cuomo
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Juanes
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weezer Cover Metallica#Colombian#Black Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musiccoast1045.com

Watch J Balvin cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam”

J Balvin released his rendition of the Metallica classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the covers from the band’s upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection. Metallica Blacklist is a compilation of 53 artists covering their favorite songs from Metallica’s ‘The Black Album,’ including Miley Cyrus with Elton John, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Kamasi Washington, Juanes, My Morning Jacket, Corey Taylor, and Weezer. The collection also features country artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi, whose also recently released his take on “Wherever I May Roam.”
Music96krock.com

Volbeat: Hear Cover of Metallica’s ‘Don’t Tread On Me’

Volbeat is one of over 50 artists contributing to The Metallica Blacklist, a compilation of covers from Metallica’s self-titled 1991 album (aka: “The Black Album”), which turns 30 next month. The Danish band chose to cover “Don’t Tread On Me.” The cover can be heard via the music video below.
Arlington, TXKerrang

This is Weezer’s setlist from the Hella Mega Tour

It’s been a long time coming, but the Hella Mega Tour is finally here!. After various postponements due to the pandemic, the Green Day-headlined Hella Mega Tour kicked of in Arlington, Texas last night at the Global Life Field. And while thousands and thousands of fans across the United Stated had been waiting for the tour to, so too had Weezer, who wrote an entire stadium rock album just for the occasion in the form of Van Weezer.
Rock Musicneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Metallica Announces New Podcast

Metallica has announced a new upcoming podcast, simply titled The Metallica Podcast. The band shared the news on social media yesterday (Thursday, August 5th) writing, “We're starting with eight episodes taking a look behind the scenes at The Black Album . . .”. A premiere date for The Metallica Podcast...
Musicthebrag.com

Weezer cover Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’

Attendees at the New York’s Citi Field stop of the Weezer and Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” were treated to not one, but two performances of Fall Out Boy’s emo-dancefloor hit, ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down.’. Earlier this week, Fall Out Boy announced that they would be missing two shows on...
MusicStereogum

Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (Metallica Cover)

In June, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute to their self-titled “Black Album,” whose 30th anniversary is this month. The album itself is also getting a deluxe reissue. As for the tribute comp, it features 53 artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, a collaboration between Elton John and Miley Cyrus, and… of course… Weezer.
Sacramento, CAtheprp.com

Hear Weezer & Tomi Owó’s Covers From “The Metallica Blacklist” & Metallica’s 1992 Live Performance Of “Through The Never”

Metallica‘s ongoing weekly celebrations of their 16x multi-platinum self-titled album (aka ‘The Black Album‘) continues this week with more rarities from the upcoming deluxe edition of the effort and the guest-filled tribute to it, “The Metallica Blacklist“. Newly put forth from the included “Live At Arco Arena” set in the...
MusicNME

Listen to Omar Apollo’s lo-fi new cover of ‘California Dreamin”

Omar Apollo has covered Mamas & the Papas‘ classic single ‘California Dreamin’’ – you can listen to it below. The singer-songwriter tracked his take on the 1965 song at East West Studios in Los Angeles, where the original hit was also recorded. Apollo’s version of the song was released today...
MusicKerrang

Watch Weezer and The Interrupters cover Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour

As we know, Fall Out Boy are having to duck out of some of their shows on the U.S. leg of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer and The Interrupters, owing to one of their travelling party testing positive for COVID. It sucks, but what can you do? Well, if you’re Weezer and The Interrupters, you can play one of their songs during your set.
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Adia Victoria announces new album and shares her “Magnolia Blues”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Nashville Gothic blueswoman Adia Victoria has announced her new album, A Southern Gothic. We get a preview with the first single, “Magnolia Blues.” Inspired in part by an unpublished work by William Faulkner, it’s a haunting tale of a woman’s journey back home to reconnect with her roots after moving North and failed relationship.
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Guns N’ Roses Release Studio Version of New Song ‘Absurd’

Guns N' Roses have officially released their new song “Absurd.”. The track hit digital streaming services at midnight ET on Aug. 6. “Absurd” recently found its way into Guns N’ Roses’ setlist, first performed during the band’s Aug. 3 stop in Boston. "Some of you might have heard this under...
Musicijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Parker Millsap

Be Here Instead , the fifth album from Oklahoma-bred singer/songwriter Parker Millsap, emerged from a wild alchemy of instinct, ingenuity, and joyfully determined rule-breaking. In a departure from the guitar-and-notebook-based approach to songwriting that shaped his earlier work, the Nashville-based artist followed his curiosity to countless other modes of expression, experimenting with everything from piano to effects pedals to old-school drum machines. As those explorations deepened and broadened his musical vision, Millsap soon arrived at a body of work touched with both unbridled imagination and lucid insight into the search for presence in a chaotic world.
Musicmxdwn.com

Matt Berninger of The National Shares Soulful Rendition of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”

Lead singer of the National, Matt Berninger, has shared a soulful rendition of The Velvet Underground’s 1967 track “I’m Waiting For The Man.” The reimagined song was made for I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, a track-by-track tribute to The Velvet Underground’s original debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. The tribute album is set to release on September 24, 2021 via Verve Records.
East Rutherford, NJMaxim

Watch: Axl Rose Honors Biz Markie With 'Just a Friend' Cover at Guns N’ Roses Concert

It's unlikely that lovable legend Biz Markie knew what a big hole he left in the hearts of fans when he passed away in mid-July of 2021. The "Clown Prince of Hip Hop" died at 57 after multiple health struggles and since then, recording artists from a variety of genres have given him shout-outs, the most recent being Guns N' Roses in their August 5, 2021 concert at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Watch above.
MusicPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Limp Bizkit’s Song Sales Have Doubled Since Lollapalooza Set

Limp Bizkit have been a pretty hot topic ever since their performance at Lollapalooza — so much so that their song sales have doubled in the last week. Billboard reports that the band's song streams were up 27 percent on Aug. 1 and 2 from the week prior, totaling in at 1.9 million streams. Their song sales also went from 500 to 1,000.
Music247tempo.com

25 of the Strangest Band Names and Where They Came From

Back in the old days, band names were simple. Some were christened for their leaders, like Stan Kenton and His Orchestra or Bill Haley and the Comets, while others meant to be stylish or at least memorable, like The Harmonicats or The Fleetwoods. While both naming conventions have persisted to...
Musicemmys.com

They Write the Songs

In a revealing moment during the Netflix docuseries Song Exploder, host Hrishikesh Hirway asks Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails about the lyrics of his hauntingly melancholic hit "Hurt." Reznor, an Emmy-winning composer, at first demurs. "The reason I like to shy away from talking about lyrics is, it can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy